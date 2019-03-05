Lok Sabha Elections 2019: UP Students to form 30- km human chain to improve voter turnout

Students of government and private schools will join hands to encourage voters to exercise their franchise by forming a 30-km human chain on the streets of Lucknow ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

The office of the district inspector of schools (DIoS) in Lucknow has prepared an elaborate plan as the human chain will require thousands of students.

“The human chain will cover Shaheed Path, Chinhat, Polytechnic crossing, Munshi Pulia, Madiyaon, Puraniya Crossing, Khadra, Bada Imambada, Chowk, Thakurganj, Balaganj, Alamnagar, Buddheshwar, Kanpur Bypass, Krishna Nagar and Amausi,” said DIoS Mukesh Kumar Singh.

He said the campaign was proposed for April 9 but it could be shifted depending on the date when Lucknow would go to polls.

He said besides students of primary, junior high school and secondary schools, cadets from NCC, NSS, Civil Defence and Scout guide would also participate in the campaign.

“We are embarking on an ambitious task to strengthen the country’s democracy. It will be an educational gesture from children to their parents and every adult to understand the importance of their vote,” he said.

“We want the voter turnout of Lucknow to increase. The polling day is not a holiday and it is the duty of every citizen to vote,” he said.

The turnout for parliamentary election in Lucknow has never crossed 60 per cent. In 2014, the voter turnout was 53.06 per cent while in 2009, it was even poorer at 35.08 per cent.

The turnout in 2004 and 1999 Lok Sabha elections was 35.28 per cent and 48.57 per cent respectively.

ENSURING STUDENTS’ SAFETY

Thousands of government officials will be roped in to ensure the safety of students during the campaign. The human chain will be formed in such a way so that commuters do not face any traffic snarl.

“There will be an officer at a distance of every one kilometre to cater to the needs of children. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ensure safety of students. Adequate arrangement for drinking water will also be made for students,” he said.

Singh said the education department would ask schools in both rural and urban areas to constitute ‘Bulawa Toli’ (teams) for door-to-door visits to take voters to their respective polling stations.

“Children will be asked to get names of all the adults in their homes and the schools will prepare a list of voters and their polling stations so that we can reach out to the people on polling day,” he added.

“The education department will hold a number of other activities in schools in the run up to elections. This will include poster-making, debates, rangoli-making and essay competition,” Singh said.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 11:50 IST