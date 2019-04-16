Lok Sabha Elections 2019 | ‘What would happen if such a man gets elected’: Jaya Prada on Azam Khan

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada was introduced in Rampur in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections by senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

After 15 years, the two leaders are arch-rivals. So much so, Khan who was instrumental in Jaya Prada’s first Lok Sabha victory from Rampur is now at the centre of a political storm for making a derogatory remark against her.

An FIR was lodged against Khan while the National Commission for Women (NCW) slapped a show cause notice on the nine-time MLA who is contesting his first Lok Sabha election against Jaya Prada, a two-term former MP who wants him banned from contesting polls. The Election Commission also barred Khan from campaigning for 72 hours due to poll code violation. In an interview to Manish Chandra Pandey, Jaya Prada said Khan’s statement came as a shock to her but she would not leave Rampur and would fight and win. Excerpts:

How difficult is it for a woman politician to take such remarks?

I am shocked. Despite the past (previous instances when Jaya Prada and her mentor Amar Singh were expelled from the Samajwadi Party in 2010), I still said he was like my brother. But he has crossed all limits now. Imagine a remark which one can’t even repeat!

But were you actually surprised considering the fact that Azam Khan has in the past referred to you with comments like ‘nachne wali’ (danseuse)?

See, it’s not new to me. He is a victim of his habits. But even by his own low standards, he has crossed all the limits. I shudder to think what would happen if such a man gets elected. Who would guarantee safety and security of girls and women? I am happy that an FIR has been lodged against him and I hope that the law will take its own course.

You have been getting emotional in your rallies, saying some people wanted to force you out of Rampur.

Let me tell you that I am not going anywhere. Jaya Prada isn’t weak and Azam Khan would know this soon. I will defeat him. I am confident about it.

You have said that you aren’t alone now and that you have the backing of a big party like the BJP?

Absolutely. See there has to be a limit to everything. What will happen to women with these people around? Tell me what do these people expect? Should I (be left alone to) die? I guess time has come to teach such people a befitting lesson. Don’t they have women in their family that they subject other women to such humiliation?

How is the campaign going?

I have been a hard-working politician. The love I have got from the people is amazing. It overwhelms me.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 08:30 IST