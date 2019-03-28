My nation, my vote: Need strict policies to avoid conflict, says Rameshwar Fundipalle, social worker

Have you voted in the past elections?

Yes, I voted in the past two Lok Sabha Elections. Even for the state assembly and Panchayat elections, I voted. I have been voting from the age of 18.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

The issues that mattered to me in the 2014 elections were the condition of farmers. Agriculture contributes to only 15.5% of gross domestic product compared to 41.8% it did in 1960. Secondly, political parties give loan waiver to the farmers which are absolutely wrong. Research into best agricultural practises has declined due to acute shortage of funds. Instead of giving loan waiver, the government should focus on investing in research and development. Also, in the last years, the nation seems stuck in various issues at state, national and international levels which has stopped the development of the nation where as China is moving ahead. The issue of Pakistan occupied Kashmir is also causing instability.

What issues matter to you today?

The issues that matter to me in the Lok Sabha elections are sustainable agricultural development and strong policies against terrorism. We need strict and effective policies to avoid unwanted conflicts raised by effective use of accountability and transparency. Needy citizens should get the benefit of the policies through which their living standards can improve.

