My nation, my vote: Pothole free roads, easy commuting says Pune-based Suyash Tilak

Did you vote in the previous elections?

Yes, I have always voted. I have not missed any election.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

It has been a while since issues such as roads, safety, convenience of water and electricity without hassle have affected me. I have been vocal about the obstacles we face as common people. Basic things like water and electricity should not be a concern, unfortunately they still are.

What issues matter to you today?

Like I said before, pothole free roads, easy commuting, availability of water, hassle free electricity and also safety of us all. For a few years now, almost the same issues are troubling us. I would like to see a permanent solution to these problems.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 16:27 IST