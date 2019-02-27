Our battle directly against BJP in Uttarakhand, says BSP day after pact with SP

A day after announcement of its alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttarakhand, the Bahujan Samaj on Tuesday claimed that it would fight the ensuing Lok Sabha election not to cut the vote bank of the Congress but to win in a direct battle against the BJP.

On Monday, the leadership of the two parties announced to fight the 2019 polls together in both Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh after their announcement for the same in their bastion of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

As per the agreement for 2019 polls, the BSP would field its candidates on Tehri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital and Haridwar seats while the SP would field its candidate in Pauri Garhwal.

“The state BSP unit is pumped up after the announcement and would put all our resources in the polls to win them. We will definitely cut the vote-bank of not only Congress but BJP too, and win the elections here,” said BSP state unit president Kuldeep Walian while speaking on the BSP-SP alliance in state.

Speaking on the chances of BSP in the four seats where it would fight the elections, he claimed to have “vote bank in all the four seats including three in the hill areas”.

“It would be wrong to say that the BSP has some hold in only Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts. We have a support base in Almora, Tehri Garhwal and Nainital seats also. Apart from this, SP also has a support base in Pauri Garhwal seat where it would fight. Our alliance would harm the prospects of both BJP and Congress but our direct fight in the state is against BJP,” he said.

Former SP state president and presently a member of national working committee of the party, Satynarayan Sachchan said, “The alliance has a chance of winning in the state as people are fed up of both BJP and Congress.”

“Till now legislators of both the parties have failed to raise the issues of Uttarakhand in the Parliament. After winning all the seats of Uttarakhand, we would strongly raise the issues of state. We would soon mobilise all the available resources of party in state. Also, both the parties would hold a joint press conference in the next few days regarding the strategy,” he said.

Meanwhile, both BJP and Congress, have refuted the alliance claims of winning in state, saying they ‘would have no impact on their vote-bank.’

After the announcement, the Congress on Monday said: “It (SP-BSP alliance) won’t have any impact on us as in Uttarakhand, the battle is only the BJP vs Congress.”

“If they are claiming that they would cut our vote-bank then they are wrong. The BSP has some foothold in only some seats in Haridwar and US Nagar but the SP is nowhere to see. The tally of both the parties has been zero in the last assembly elections then how can they claim to win in Lok Sabha elections? The battle is purely between Congress and BJP,” said Congress state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana.

The BJP, on the other hand, said: ‘No party has any chance against them in the state.”

“No matter which party does which alliance, they will zero impact on us. BJP will win all the five seats this time also,” said BJP state president Ajay Bhatt.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 14:27 IST