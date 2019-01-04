Parliament LIVE updates: ‘They put family over national interest’, BJP targets Congress during Rafale debate
The Lok Sabha is debating the Rafale deal, with the Opposition training guns on the government. Later in the day, the triple talaq bill is expected to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. BJP ally Janata Dal (United) on Thursday said it will oppose the Bill...
The triple talaq bill is expected to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. NDA constituent and BJP ally in Bihar, Janata Dal (United), on Thursday said it will oppose the Bill in case voting takes place in the Rajya Sabha.
The Opposition is demanding that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, be referred to a select committee of the House. Voting could not take place earlier due to din by Opposition members.
Follow live updates here:
Anurag Thakur targets Congress on Christian Michel issue
Anurag Thakur targets Congress on Christian Michel issue. “They (Congress) looked for deal in defence deal, so they could not get anything. We revived the deal,” he says.
All Congress scams used for election funding: Anurag Thakur
BJP’s Anurag Thakur targets Congress over National Herald and 2G scams. “All Congress scams used for election funding. Congress put family over national interest,” he says.
Anurag Thakur targets Congress over Bofors and AgustaWestland
BJP’s Anurag Thakur targets Congress over Bofors and AgustaWestland. He accuses Opposition of pursuing personal interests over national security.
Anurag Thakur leads BJP charge
Congress took more than 20 days to prepare for the debate. When the Opposition brought forward a leader to lead the discussion, it was a confused and a corrupt leader, who is out on bail. Woh 20 minute mein 20 jhooth bol kar chale gaye: Anurag Thakur, BJP
Centre misguided Supreme Court and public: Kharge
The affidavit submitted by the Centre before the Supreme Court is wrong. Centre misguided Supreme Court and public. This is the reason we demand JPC: Kharge
Where is the CAG report: Kharge
Where is the CAG report? Law department objected to the deal. Defence acquisition committee also opposed the deal. Despite this, the contract was handed over to Reliance: Kharge
We demand JPC as we suspect there is corruption in Rafale deal: Kharge
Reliance Infrastructure said the same thing. We got the figures from them. Bank said advance payments were not secure. Therefore, we demand JPC as we suspect there is corruption in this deal: Kharge
PM Modi waived guarantees in Rafale deal: Kharge
PM Modi waived guarantees in Rafale deal. Reliance itself said in an investment conference that it bagged the largest offset contract worth Rs 30,000 crore for 126 aircraft: Mallikarjun Kharge
Mallikarjun Kharge targets govt over Rafale deal
Congress leader of Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge targets govt over Rafale deal. He accuses govt of increasing base price.