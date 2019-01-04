Parliament LIVE updates: ‘They put family over national interest’, BJP targets Congress during Rafale debate

The triple talaq bill is expected to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha today. NDA constituent and BJP ally in Bihar, Janata Dal (United), on Thursday said it will oppose the Bill in case voting takes place in the Rajya Sabha.

The Opposition is demanding that the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, be referred to a select committee of the House. Voting could not take place earlier due to din by Opposition members.

1:32 pm IST Anurag Thakur targets Congress on Christian Michel issue Anurag Thakur targets Congress on Christian Michel issue. “They (Congress) looked for deal in defence deal, so they could not get anything. We revived the deal,” he says.





1:26 pm IST All Congress scams used for election funding: Anurag Thakur BJP’s Anurag Thakur targets Congress over National Herald and 2G scams. “All Congress scams used for election funding. Congress put family over national interest,” he says.





1:22 pm IST Anurag Thakur targets Congress over Bofors and AgustaWestland BJP’s Anurag Thakur targets Congress over Bofors and AgustaWestland. He accuses Opposition of pursuing personal interests over national security.





1:20 pm IST Anurag Thakur leads BJP charge Congress took more than 20 days to prepare for the debate. When the Opposition brought forward a leader to lead the discussion, it was a confused and a corrupt leader, who is out on bail. Woh 20 minute mein 20 jhooth bol kar chale gaye: Anurag Thakur, BJP





1:06 pm IST Centre misguided Supreme Court and public: Kharge The affidavit submitted by the Centre before the Supreme Court is wrong. Centre misguided Supreme Court and public. This is the reason we demand JPC: Kharge





1:04 pm IST Where is the CAG report: Kharge Where is the CAG report? Law department objected to the deal. Defence acquisition committee also opposed the deal. Despite this, the contract was handed over to Reliance: Kharge





1:02 pm IST We demand JPC as we suspect there is corruption in Rafale deal: Kharge Reliance Infrastructure said the same thing. We got the figures from them. Bank said advance payments were not secure. Therefore, we demand JPC as we suspect there is corruption in this deal: Kharge





1:00 pm IST PM Modi waived guarantees in Rafale deal: Kharge PM Modi waived guarantees in Rafale deal. Reliance itself said in an investment conference that it bagged the largest offset contract worth Rs 30,000 crore for 126 aircraft: Mallikarjun Kharge



