People are feeling safe in western UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of the general elections, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hailed the Centre for over 100 different schemes, and also a stand taken to strike terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan. CM Yogi also repeatedly used the slogan “Modi hai to mumkin hai” in his speech.

Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were in Ghaziabad to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for different infrastructure projects worth Rs 30,274 crore.

“This is the same western UP where people moved out of places like Kandhla and Kairana under previous government. There were cases of heinous crimes against women, and riots were rampant. The situation has changed now and people are feeling safe. It is because ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’,” he said.

PM Modi himself recited the same slogan while lining his works related to farmers, income tax rebate to middle class, besides schemes related to pension, health and housing for poor.

“During previous two terms, the government thought that these schemes were impossible. But we said these were possible. It is because ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’,” Modi said.

The PM also attacked the opposition parties for their demand of “proof” after the air strikes. “Did they take up their responsibilities after terror attacks or asked questions from Pakistan? Was Modi to keep silent or have slept after 40 of our jawans were killed in Pulwama? Is it right if I was to work same like them? It is because of their questions that people in Pakistan are clapping,” PM Modi said.

The PM also asked the massive gathering whether he has “blessings of public if similar fight (action against terrorists) is to be taken up in future?” The PM later asked the public to turn on the flash lights of their mobile phones if they trusted the bravery of the soldiers. People at the function venue responded in majority.

First Published: Mar 09, 2019 03:29 IST