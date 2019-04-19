PM Modi makes poll pitch to woo traders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described small traders as the “backbone” of the economy, listing everything his government has done for them in the past five years and promising to do more if he wins a second term for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) .

The prime minister promised a welfare board for traders, a credit card for them on the lines of the Kisan credit card, loans of up to ₹50 lakh without collateral, a policy for retail businesses, and accident insurance of ₹10 lakh to those registered on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) network.

In its first term, the government has done away with 1,500 archaic laws, and freed traders from the “law of jungles and jungle of laws,” Modi said. Processes have been simplified, the so-called inspector raj checked and personal interference in income tax assessment removed.

“I consider you (traders) the biggest stakeholders in the economy. Opposition parties remember you only on special occasions,” Modi said at a conference of traders in New Delhi’s Talkatora stadium, adding that India had made significant progress in the World Bank’s ease of business rankings under his term, climbing 23 places to the 77th position The aim is to break into the top 50 in the next five years, Modi said.

Modi’s speech was seen as an attempt to win back small traders who were among the sections worst hit by the November 2016 invalidation of high-value banknotes and the July 2017 implementation of GST. Even a recent change in the government’s e-commerce policy, to ensure that companies that run online retailers cannot own merchants selling on their platforms, was seen as a move aimed at assuaging small traders.

Modi took a swipe at the Congress, saying its “namdaars” {dynasts, or the Gandhi family} of the party abused traders and businessmen as thieves when even Mahatma Gandhi used to “proudly call himself a baniya” {a member of the trading community}.

“Since Jan Sangh days, we have been opposed to the quota and permit raj. But Congress’ way of doing things has always been that. We have always worried about the respect of the trading community,” Modi said. The erstwhile Jan Sangh is the precursor of the BJP.

Opposition parties have criticized Modi for demonetisation and post-GST troubles, saying it slowed the pace of economic growth, created unemployment and hurt small traders.

Modi said GST had done away with indirect taxes at multiple points and enabled India to put in place a “one nation, one tax” system. GST has brought transparency to business, helped double the number of registered traders and raised revenue by one-and-a-half times, he said, adding that issues flagged by the traders were being addressed within the GST Council.

“I do not say there may have not been mistakes (in implementing GST) but we have quickly addressed any anomalies based on suggestions from traders,” he said.

“You don’t have to wait for a budget to get your issues resolved,” he said, adding there was no tax on most essential articles and 98% of products were now below the tax slab of 18%.

Stating that he was a ‘sevak’ (servant) and not a ‘malik’ (master), Modi gave an account of his government’s other achievements over the past five years -- the release of 70,000 free cooking gas connections to poor women every day, providing electricity connections to 50,000 households daily and opening millions of Jan Dhan no-frills bank accounts that enabled poor households access basic financial services.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 23:11 IST