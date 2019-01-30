PM Narendra Modi seeks clear majority in 2019, says coalition government can’t perform

As the opposition tries to stitch together an alliance ahead of the 2019 polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to give a clear mandate so that a majority government can take strong and tough decisions. He said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has proved that a majority government can perform way better than a coalition one.

“If we didn’t have the majority, I could have said it’s not a clear majority and have compulsions. The mandate helped us work for the people,” he said. (Followlive updates here)

The prime minister had earlier taken potshots at the opposition saying that they are only united by “hatred for Modi”. “This alliance is a unique one. It is an alliance of the rich, an alliance of uncle and nephew, an alliance of the corrupt, of scams, of negativity, of instability, of inequality),” Modi had said targeting West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee United India Rally earlier this month.

In his speech after inaugurating the new terminal building of Surat airport, PM Modi said demonetisation helped wipe out black money in real estate helping the middle and lower income group realise their dreams of owning a home.

“We are trying to build a new India but people who destroyed the country for years are trying to mock us,” he said.

Modi said his government has made sure that the middle class and the poor didn’t miss out on the growth story and the Congress would have take 25 years to complete the projects the NDA government managed to accomplish in five years.

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 14:57 IST