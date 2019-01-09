 Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur LIVE updates: Congress president to address farmers’ rally, sound 2019 poll bugle
LIVE BLOG

Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur LIVE updates: Congress president to address farmers’ rally, sound 2019 poll bugle

Rahul Gandhi in Jaipur LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick off the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign at the Kisan rally in Jaipur today.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 09, 2019 11:56 IST
highlights

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick off the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign at the Kisan rally in Jaipur today. Rajasthan Congress unit president Sachin Pilot said the farmers’ rally is being held in Jaipur as the promise made by Gandhi on farm loan waiver was fulfilled by the government in two days.

Follow live updates here: