Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan Live updates| ‘They spread hatred, abuse us, we go and hug them’: Rahul Gandhi in Ajmer

With just months to go for the Lok Sabha election, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Thursday to address party workers in what is being seen as a move to enthuse the cadre already on a high after the recent win in state polls.

Rahul Gandhi will address the All India Congress Seva Dal’s Maha Adhiveshan (grand meet) in Ajmer to pep up its ranks to go out in the field and campaign for the party.

He will later head to Gujarat to launch the party’s campaign from the southern district of Valsad as the state unit is battling factionalism, defections and internal criticism.

11:55 am IST They set Northeast on fire, we will conquer it with love: Rahul Gandhi "They set the entire Northeast on fire, however, we will make sure we conquer it love," said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi referring to the protests that took place in the Northeast due to the proposed citizenship bill.





11:52 am IST 'They spread hatred, abuse us, we go and hug them': Rahul Gandhi "They spread hatred, abuse me and my family, and the Congress president goes and hugs them in the parliament', said Rahul Gandhi in Ajmer.





11:50 am IST Seva Dal is backbone, first line of defence of Congress: Rahul Gandhi Not Youth Congress, not Congress president, not any other unit of the Congress party, but Seva Dal is the backbone of Congress, it's like the first line of defence of the party, said Rahul Gandhi in Ajmer.





11:45 pm IST Congress wants to unite India, BJP wants to divide, says Rahul Gandhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi while addressing the nation convention of Seva Dal in Ajmer said that Congress wants to unite India, BJP wants to divide the nation.





11:38 pm IST Rahul Gandhi launches Seva Dal portal Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today launched Seva Dal portal. sevadal.org. in Rajasthan's Ajmer.





10:45 am IST Rahul Gandhi reaches Ajmer's Kishangarh Congress national president Rahul Gandhi today reached Ajmer's Kishangarh airport. He is accompanied by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot. He will shortly address party workers at All India Congress Seva Dal's Maha Adhiveshan.





10:30 am IST Rahul Gandhi to kickstart poll campaign in Gujarat After addressing party workers in Rajasthan's Ajmer, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will kickstart party's Gujarat campaign from Valsad today. This will be Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Gujarat in nearly a year after he led the Congress campaign for the 2017 assembly elections.




