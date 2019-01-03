Rahul Gandhi to launch Congress’ LS poll campaign in Rajasthan with Kisan rally next week

Having successfully formed its government in Rajasthan, the Congress has now set its eyes on the state’s 25 parliamentary seats as it prepares to launch its campaign for the coming Lok Sabha elections through a ‘kisan (farmer) rally’.

Senior state unit leaders said party’s national president Rahul Gandhi will kick off the rally, which is likely to be held some time next week though the venue was yet to be decided.

The Congress, which had drawn a blank in Rajasthan in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections (it did win two seats — Ajmer and Alwar — in the bypolls held in February 2018), is now confident its success in the recent assembly polls will pave the way for improved performance in April-May, too, when the next parliamentary elections are expected to be held.

“The party is all set for the Lok Sabha elections and will sound the poll bugle through the Kisan rally in the presence of (Rahul) Gandhi. We have started acting upon the promises we had made (before the assembly polls) and the farmers’ loans have been waived. The other promises too will be similarly fulfilled,” said All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and state in-charge Avinash Pande. “We will also apprise the people of the party’s 100-day programme.”

Drawing parallels with how the Congress was positioned going into the 2009 Lok Sabha elections (when it won 20 seats against the BJP’s four), a Congress leader, not wanting to be named, pointed out that the party had, in the 2008 assembly polls, bagged 96 seats with nearly 37% vote share as against the BJP’s 78. In the assembly polls held last month, the leader recalled, the Congress won 99 seats and polled 39.3% votes whereas the BJP bagged 73 seats with 38.8% vote share.

“Fulfilling the promise, the government has waived farmers’ loans and started the exercise to generate employment for youth. The Congress has been raising the two issues for long and will continue to work towards addressing these. Farmer across the country are in distress and the NDA should waive the entire loan to provide relief to them,” the leader said.

He said the party’s new industrial policy will have provisions that would create job opportunities in the state.

On Tuesday, chief minister Ashok Gehlot had said, “When Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of industrialists can be waived, why cannot the loans of the farmers who work in the fields to feed us be similarly waived? Focusing on farmers should be the priority of any government, be it at the state or Centre. (Rahul) Gandhi has repeatedly asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to waive the farmers’ loans, and until that demand is met, the Congress party will continue to raise it.”

Political analyst Narayan Bareth said political parties in Rajasthan generally take their performance in assembly polls into the Lok Sabha elections as well but it remains to be seen to what extent the Congress, both organisationally and through its government, can carry the same atmosphere into the upcoming parliamentary polls. “The party has fulfilled its promise of loan waiver but it remains to be seen how well it is executed on the ground to achieve an impact,” he said.

Bareth added that the BJP’s strength is not just its organisation but its cadre too, and it will be up to the Congress to match it. “(Rahul) Gandhi is coming and a big meeting is lined up. This shows that the party is focusing on its organisation, but there is less time and the target is high,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Ashok Gehlot constituted a seven-member ministerial committee headed by UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal to decide over the conditions for the eligibility and directions for crop loan waiver. Other ministers in the committee are Parsadi Lal Meena, Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal, lal Chand Kataria, Udai Lal Anjana, Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Sukhram Bishnoi. In addition to them senior officials such as advisor to CM Govind Sharma and IAS Abhay Kumar are also included in the committee.

The CM has also constituted ministerial committee for redressing grievances of all contractual employees. The committee will be headed by energy minister BD Kalla, and members are Raghu Sharma, Govind Singh Dotasara, Mamta Bhupesh and Ashok Chandna.

To review the decisions taken by pervious BJP government in last six months, another committee has been constituted headed by UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal, Kalla and Ramesh Chand Meena will be its members.

In order to give shape to the Governor’s speech for the upcoming assembly sessions, a committee comprising Meghwal, Raghu Sharma and Subhash Garg has been made.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 13:00 IST