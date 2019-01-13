Ram Vilas Paswan’s daughter stages dharna against him over alleged remarks against Rabri Devi

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s daughter Asha Paswan on Sunday staged a protest against her father for calling former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi an ‘angootha chhap’ (illiterate).

Asha Paswan, along with dozens of women carrying posters and banners, staged the ‘dharna’ in front of the LJP office near Patna airport. She wants Ram Vilas Paswan to apologise to Rabri Devi.

“My father should take back his words,” she said.

A day earlier, Asha Paswan accused her father of insulting Rabri Devi, wife of the now jailed RJD leader Lalu Prasad and a former chief minister.

Asha Paswan is daughter of Ram Vilas Paswan from his first wife Raj Kumari Devi. Asha Paswan’s husband Anil Sadhu is an RJD leader and considered close to Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad’s son.

In an obvious reference to Rabri Devi, Ram Vilas Paswan had said on Friday that the RJD believes in merely raising slogans and making an ‘angootha chhap’ (illiterate) the CM.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 15:35 IST