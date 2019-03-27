RJD trouble for opposition’s grand alliance in Jharkhand

All is not well as of now in the proposed grand alliance of the opposition parties against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

Besides infighting and defections, Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is disappointed over being allotted only one Lok Sabha seat (Palamu), in seat sharing against their demand of two of 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state – Palamu and Chatra.

On Sunday the grand alliance announced a 7-4-2-1 seat sharing formula, with Congress getting seven, Shibu Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha four, Babulal Marandi-led got two while one seat was allotted to RJD. The RJD leaders, however, had boycotted the joint press conference during which the seat sharing was announced.

“We will be contesting both from Palamu and Chatra. We have requested the alliance partners to find a way out. I spoke to (Jharkhand Congress chief) Ajoy Kumar and (legislature party leader) Alamgir Alam. We are also in touch with our central leadership. Our party president Lalu Prasad Yadav would take a final call,” said Gautam Sagar Rana, who was appointed Jharkhand RJD president on Monday, hours before ex-chief Annapurna Devi joined the BJP.

Party sources said while former party MP Ghuran Ram is expected to contest from Palamu, RJD leader from neighbouring Gaya in Bihar, Subhash Yadav, has been active in Chatra constituency for the past few months and is tipped to have received word from Lalu Prasad that he would be the party candidate from Chatra.

Sources said entry of Subhash Yadav, a money bag, in Jharkhand politics however changed the power dynamics in the state unit. Party insiders said his entry was one of the primary reasons behind state unit chief and a four-time legislator from Koderma Annapurna Devi switching side and joining the BJP.

“The current crisis is also due to lack of communication between the party and the alliance partners as Annapurna Devi had almost stopped taking interest, since around 10 days before the final announcement was made. Now with a new head in place, things are expected to move in right direction,” said a member of the RJD state unit.

The leaders of the grand alliance partners have been maintaining that they would be able to placate the RJD and convince them to limit themselves to one seat.

Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Kishore Nath Shahdeo said, “Party will field its candidate as per the decision. Candidates’ name is expected to be announced along with other seats in a day or two. We are confident the top leadership of the RJD would accept what has been decided.”

First Published: Mar 27, 2019