‘This Lok Sabha election is all about Narendra Modi’: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani feels that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah being in the fray from Gandhinagar – his maiden Lok Sabha contest -- will play a pivotal role in helping his party retain all 26 seats in its bastion. In an interview with Hiral Dave, Rupani says the 2019 general election is all about one man, Narendra Modi, and he alone can lead the fight to end terror. Edited excerpts:

Development and Gujarat model were among the BJP’s top poll planks in earlier Lok Sabha elections. What are the major issues in this election?

There is a build-up to every election. No two elections are similar. Analysis by political pundits based on previous circumstances is not fair. This election is all about Narendra Modi. After Uri and Pulwama attacks, the question is who will end terrorism. The answer is Narendra Modi.

I’ll give you an example. The 26/11 attack was one of the most horrific terror strikes. There was not much public anger then as people had no expectations from Manmohan Singh (the then PM).

The Uri attack killed 19 jawans and 40 died in Pulwama. This time, people had expectations and Modi met them (with surgical strikes in 2016 and 2019). People want an end to terrorism and only Modi can lead this fight. People have made up their mind to re-elect him as PM.

Secondly, Modi’s five-year rule has remained sincere. Rafale (allegations of irregularity in fighter jet deal) is bogus. Nobody can raise a finger at Modi to say he has done anything for his personal interest. The PM has earned the people’s confidence that he is a chowkidar.

If this election is all about Narendra Modi, why did the BJP drop 11 of the 26 sitting MPs?

There are various reasons. Age was the factor in the case of (L K) Advaniji (Gandhinagar MP) and a few others like Lilladhar Vaghela and Prabhatsinh Chauhan. Vithalbhai Radadiya (Porbandar MP) has not been keeping well. But the dropped MPs are very much in support of the new candidates, unlike in the Congress.

In 2014, when Modi contested from Vadodara, BJP won all 26 seats in Gujarat. This time, Amit Shah is contesting from Gandhinagar. Is his charisma on par with Modi’s and can it help you retain all 26 seats?

Yes, Amitbhai matches the charisma of Modi. His candidature has rejuvenated the cadre. We are definitely going to win all 26 seats again.

But isn’t the task going to be tougher this time given the BJP recorded its worst performance in years in the 2017 assembly polls, winning only 99 seats in the 182-member House?

Before the 2017 polls, Patidars launched an agitation. The agitation ended with announcement of 10% EWS quota. Besides, Congress spread lies about an agrarian crisis. We have taken several steps to ensure there is no rural distress. In the last three years, various agri-produce have been purchased at a cost of ~8,500 crore. We have paid ~1,750 crore to 17 lakh farmers as compensation for crop damage. More than 50 lakh farmers’ families have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Sanman Yojana.

When Congress president Rahul Gandhi campaigned for the 2017 Gujarat elections, his party won 77 seats -- its best performance in three decades. Now, newly elected general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also campaign in Gujarat. What will be the impact?

It’s not that Congress performed well. Circumstances like the Patidar agitation which worked in their favour. But even after 22 years of BJP rule, Gujarat voters gave us another term. There was a difference of 23 seats between the BJP and Congress. The verdict was in our favour.

Rahul Gandhi’s campaign was not a success. They could not form a government. Similarly, Priyanka’s campaign will have no impact. In fact, they are losing Amethi (Rahul’s constituency), which is why he is also contesting from Wayanad.

Patidar and Congress leader Hardik Patel has accused BJP of sabotaging his electoral debut by “delaying” hearings on his plea for a stay on the two-year jail term in a riot case. What’s your response?

It was Gujarat high court and not BJP that refused to stay his sentence. He had announced he would contest from Jamnagar but one visit to the constituency was enough for him to see the reality. The court verdict has come as a boon for him. Had he contested the elections, he would have seen himself biting the dust.

