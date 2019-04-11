‘Vote in large numbers’, says PM Modi as polling begins for 91 seats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called upon voters to turn out in record numbers as the mega exercise to elect the country’s 17th Lok Sabha took off with polling for 91 seats across 18 states and two UTs.

“Lok Sabha elelctions 2019 commence today. I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

As the seven-phase exercise to elect 543 members to the Lok Sabha began, PM Modi reached out to the first-time voters: ”I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.” Follow live updates

A total of 142 million people will vote in 170,664 poll booths to decide the fates of 1,279 candidates. In addition to Lok Sabha elections, the states of Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim will vote for new assemblies on Thursday, as will parts of the coastal state of Odisha. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Among the states voting today are Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha.

The other voting days are April 18,23, 29, May 6,12 and 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

