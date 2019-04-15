YSR Congress backs EC on EVMs, says Naidu complaining out of frustration

The YSR Congress party on Monday backed the Election Commission’s stand on EVMs and VVPAT machines in the elections to 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh and appealed to various national and regional parties not to get carried away by the “propaganda” of chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu.

“Nearly 80 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise without any hassles and nobody had complained about the EVMs. They said they could clearly see in the VVPAT machines on whom they had voted for,” YSRC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijay Sai Reddy told reporters in New Delhi.

Reddy, along with a delegation of party leaders, met chief election commission Sunil Arora to complain about the violence allegedly unleashed by Telugu Desam Party leaders and cadre in several constituencies in the state.

Brushing aside Naidu’s allegations on the malfunctioning of EVMs during the recent polling, the YSRC leader said there were some technical snags with the EVMs in a very few polling stations, but the EC officials got them rectified subsequently.

“In constituencies where the polling started late due to EVM malfunctioning, the voters who had gone back due to delay returned to cast their votes enthusiastically. The polling percentage was substantial indicating that the polling went on smoothly,” he said.

In a press conference the night of April 11, the poll watchdog had said the percentage of EVM units replaced was 0.73 %, the percentage of EVM control units replaced was 0.61% and the percentage of VVPATs replaced was 1.70%.

On Saturday, Naidu had met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and demanded that the Election Commission should revert to the system of recording votes through ballot papers and stop the use of electronic voting machines in polls. He said there are doubts regarding reliability of the EVMs.

Reddy pointed out that even Naidu and his family members had cast their votes on April 11. “They happily posed for photographs. That itself shows that everything was fine with the EVMs and VVPATs. How can he now say that they were faulty?” he asked.

The YSRC leader said Naidu was shouting from the rooftops against EC only out of frustration, as he had realised that the TDP was losing. “Even intelligence has predicted that the TDP would be routed. That is precisely why he came to Delhi and mislead the national parties,” he said and appealed to all the parties not to fall in Naidu’s trap and support his “anti-democratic demands”.

Reddy said his party had appealed to the EC to change the Superintendents of Police in several districts. “The violent incidents took place in districts like Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Guntur and Anantapur, where the SPs were not changed and the police had acted in support of the TDP,” he alleged.

