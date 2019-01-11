10.22% increase in ‘actionable’ calls at UP 100

UP100, the state police emergency response and management system, saw a 10.22% increase in ‘actionable’ calls in 2018 as compared to 2017.

Overall, 52.09 lakh calls were received by its call centre in 2018. Of these, 45.67 lakh were related to police while 5.68 lakh were for medical services. As many as 72 lakh calls were for fire services and 2,563 related to Government Railway Police, after integration of all these services with UP100.

These facts were revealed through an analysis of the data of complaint calls made to UP100 in 2018.

Sharing details on UP100’s second foundation day on Thursday, UP DGP OP Singh said nearly 30% of the calls to UP100 were related to personal disputes (10.4 %), domestic violence (8.1%), property disputes (4.9%), life threat to person (2.8%) and thefts (2.4%).

“Interestingly, the number of calls by senior citizens in 2018 was over 4.72 lakh, which was an increase of 38% from 2017. Similarly, 23,804 calls received were related to children,” he added.

“From resolving problems of senior citizens and married couples, removing traffic blockages to attending spots of loot, murder and other heinous crime incidents, the UP100 is attending similar calls daily and maintaining a high service level of around 99.25%,” said the DGP, adding, “The average response time of PRVs also reduced to around 14 minutes in 2018.”

He said experts of UP100 analysed the call data on several aspects and multiple interesting things came out of it. Summer months May, June and July was the ‘busiest season’ as call frequency was more as compared to winter and spring.

Similarly, Sunday, which is a holiday for most office-goers, was the busiest day for UP100 employees with over 7.79 lakh calls landing on this particular day and around 59.86% callers from rural areas, he emphasised.

INTEGRATION OF MULTIPLE SERVICES

DGP OP Singh said services of Women Power Line 1090, UP Road Transport Services, National Highway Authority of India and Election Commission are likely to be integrated in 2019.

He said there will be panic buttons in women special buses run by UPSRTC and the alerts will be sent to UP100. Other services related to senior citizens, child welfare, rehabilitation centres for mentally challenged and drug addiction are also under consideration for integration with it, he added.

Earlier, two phone call services 108 for medical ambulance and 101 for fire were integrated in 2017-18.

BEST PERFORMERS AWARDED

On the occasion, DGP OP Singh awarded the three best performing UP100 PRVs and its personnel for their quick response. The top three performers were from Gautambudhnagar, Etawah and Agra districts while the PRVs with poor response time were from Chitrakoot, Muzaffarnagar, Mau and Badaun.

