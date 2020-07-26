e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / 4,797 held in illicit liquor trade cases in three months in Uttar Pradesh

4,797 held in illicit liquor trade cases in three months in Uttar Pradesh

From various districts in the state, 14,732 cases were registered in which 3,39,848 litres illegally manufactured liquor, 37,855 litres of country liquor and 29,663 litres of foreign liquor were recovered.

lucknow Updated: Jul 26, 2020 11:43 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
The initiative was part of an enforcement drive to stop the sale of illicit liquor and enable liquor consumers to get legal standardised liquor.
The initiative was part of an enforcement drive to stop the sale of illicit liquor and enable liquor consumers to get legal standardised liquor.(Santosh Kumar/HT file photo. Representative image)
         

As many as 14,732 cases related to illicit liquor trade were registered and 4,07,366 litres of illicit liquor were seized in Uttar Pradesh from April to June this year, said additional chief secretary of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Department Sanjay R. Bhoosreddy on Saturday.

From various districts in the state, 14,732 cases were registered in which 3,39,848 litres illegally manufactured liquor, 37,855 litres of country liquor and 29,663 litres of foreign liquor were recovered. The initiative was part of an enforcement drive to stop the sale of illicit liquor and enable liquor consumers to get legal standardised liquor.

“In this action, 4,797 accused were arrested and 1,234 accused persons were sent to jail. A total of 119 vehicles involved in the illegal liquor business have been seized. People involved in illegal liquor business are being monitored during the enforcement drive. Besides, the inspection of shops is also being conducted by the officers,” said a press release by the state government.

“As a result of the action taken in the districts of the state, after the opening of liquor shops, 64 over rating cases have been caught till June this year. Strict legal action is being taken against them as per rules,” the release added.

tags
top news
China begins live-fire drills with ‘powerful’ ammo near South China Sea
China begins live-fire drills with ‘powerful’ ammo near South China Sea
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 25,000; death toll at 140
LIVE: Odisha’s Covid-19 tally crosses 25,000; death toll at 140
‘Pakistan tried to backstab’: PM Modi recalls Kargil War in Mann Ki Baat
‘Pakistan tried to backstab’: PM Modi recalls Kargil War in Mann Ki Baat
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Goa’s hero doctor, govt spar over time off during Covid-19
Goa’s hero doctor, govt spar over time off during Covid-19
PM Modi interacts with students who cleared board exams on Mann Ki Baat
PM Modi interacts with students who cleared board exams on Mann Ki Baat
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In