₹ 41 million GST evasion by UP firm uncovered

lucknow

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 20:31 IST

Evasion of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the tune of ₹ 41 million by a tobacco manufacturing company has been detected by the director general of GST Intelligence, Lucknow zonal unit, during search operations carried out in eight different locations in Varanasi and Bhadohi on Friday.

The DGGI Lucknow unit received information of “clandestine clearance of tobacco” under the brand name ‘Asha Jyoti’ by a firm in Varanasi. The product was being supplied to dealers in Varanasi, Bhadohi, Chandauli, Lucknow and other places without proper invoices, thus evading tax.

Senior intelligence officer Sunil Kumar said, “During the search operation, documents related to the production and clandestine removal of goods were found and seized. This resulted in detection of GST evasion of ₹ 41 million. The amount evaded in taxes is likely to go up. The directors of the firm have accepted the evasion and deposited the amount.”