After ‘Super 30’, Lucknow College proposes ‘Special 50’

On the lines of Anand Kumar’s concept of ‘Super 30’ that imparts training to underprivileged students to crack IIT JEE, the Rajkiya Jubilee Inter College in Lucknow has proposed to start ‘Special 50’ wherein selected 50 students from across the state will be picked and especially designated teachers will teach them separately and prepare them to crack engineering and medical entrance examination.

District inspector of schools, Mukesh Kumar Singh had mooted this proposal to deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma recently. Singh said, “On the basis of UP Board high school examination results, best 50 students will be identified. The Rajkiya Jubilee Inter College has best teachers who can work with these students and prepare them for the next level to crack the competition.”

He said, “The school has hostel facility, best of the laboratories, good infrastructure, lush green outfield where they can play sports and good library. To sum up things, Rajkiya Jubilee Inter College in Lucknow has everything which an ideal school should have. So we are working in that direction to make this school a brand and the model can be replicated in other 74 districts across the state.”

On Wednesday, while inaugurating the first alumni meet of the school, Dinesh Sharma had said Rajkiya Jubilee Inter College will be developed into a model college and more experienced and trained teachers will be recruited. He had said that the state government wants educational institutions to impart vocational training so that students may become skilled as well.

Lucknow DIoS said if poor students of Super 30 can crack the toughest examination then why can’t students from UP’s government schools? “There is no dearth of talent in our government school students; all they need is direction from teachers who can shape their future. I’m sure the state government will give its consent,” Singh said.

According to DIoS once students from government schools will start cracking competitions, parents will be motivated to send their children to government schools instead of private schools where they charge hefty fees. DIoS is hopeful that a large number of poor students will be benefitted from this initiative.

