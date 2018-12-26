AIMPLB steps up drive to stall passage of Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha

With the Triple Talaq Bill scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has stepped up its campaign to get it stalled with the help of non-BJP political parties.

An AIMPLB delegation called on Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to seek his support against the passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 in Parliament on December 27. “We have already sounded former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Besides Samajwadi Party, AIMPLB members have also met leaders of opposition parties like AIDMK, DMK, Telugu Desam, TMC and BSP and they have all extended their support to us on the issue,” said AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani.

The delegation which met Naidu comprised Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Board’s women wing chief organizer Dr Asma Zahra, Maulana Abdul Basit, Asif Nadvi, Mufti Mohammed Farooqi Qasmi, and Syeda Ayesha.

The Board alleged that the NDA government was trying to derive political mileage by changing the Muslim marriage system which was being practised for 1400 years. It claimed a majority of the political parties were opposing the proposed Bill.

The Narendra Modi government brought in the bill criminalizing instant divorce after Supreme Court struck down the practice terming it unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution on August 22 last year.

The ‘Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill’ criminalizing talaq-e-bidat (instant divorce) was passed by the Lok Sabha in the recently concluded Winter Session of the Parliament. The AIMPLB, which is the apex body of Muslims on religious issues, regards the bill as interference in ‘shariat laws’ and maintains that it is also against the interests of women and children.

Consequently, the AIMPLB president Maulana Rabe Hasani Nadvi had written a letter to Modi urging him to not table the Bill in the Lok Sabha. “The Board had convened an emergency meeting to discuss the issue here at Nadwa College in Lucknow in which a decision was taken to oppose the Bill,” said Jilani.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 15:18 IST