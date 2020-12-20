Allahabad HC seeks Covid-19 proof plan to secure Prayagraj during Magh Mela

lucknow

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 14:12 IST

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) informed the Allahabad high court that four Covid-19 vaccines are in the clinical trial stage and if found safe, will be examined by the subject expert committee (SEC) for approvals to use.

The court was also told that a precise date and time for the approval of any vaccine cannot be given at this stage.

The DCGI apprised the bench comprising justice Siddhartha Varma and justice Ajit Kumar of the progress in Covid-19 vaccine trials, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, ZyCoV-D by Zydus Cadila, Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in partnership with the Serum Institute of India and Russian vaccine Sputnik V in partnership with Dr Reddy’s Labs are undergoing advance stage clinical trials in India.

The bench noted that nothing short of turning the city of Prayagraj into a fortress may be required for preventing further spread of the disease.

“Prima facie, we are of the opinion that unless the entire city is turned into a fortress and entry into the city is absolutely banned in the month of Magh except for those with a negative RT-PCR test result, who again undergo antigen testing at the border of the city with further RT-PCR testing and complete tracking, we cannot save the people of the city from getting infected by Covid-19,” the justices noted.

On the risk of the spread of Covid-19 during the upcoming Magh Mela, the court observed, “The court desires to have a more comprehensive guideline which would ensure that people entering the city of Prayagraj during the Mela are in no manner bringing in the infection of Covid-19.”

The bench directed the state government counsel to file a comprehensive guideline keeping in mind court’s observations. January 7, 2021, was fixed as the next date of hearing in the case.