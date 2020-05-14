e-paper
Andhra woman, 8 others freed from temporary jail

A woman from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, who was lodged in the temporary jail for lockdown violation and allegedly suffered a miscarriage a few days ago, was released on Thursday along with nine others.

lucknow Updated: May 14, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The woman Rizwana and nine others were arrested on April 3 from Lucknow and put in a quarantine centre, besides being booked for lockdown violation.
The woman Rizwana and nine others were arrested on April 3 from Lucknow and put in a quarantine centre, besides being booked for lockdown violation.
         

A woman from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, who was lodged in the temporary jail for lockdown violation and allegedly suffered a miscarriage a few days ago, was released on Thursday along with nine others.

“We lost our child. This was the first time she participated in the Jamaat,” said her husband Mohammad Rafi. They all left for their native place in Guntur.

The woman Rizwana and nine others were arrested on April 3 from Lucknow and put in a quarantine centre, besides being booked for lockdown violation.

On May 3, they were shifted to a temporary jail in Shri Ram Swaroop College here. “Since she was pregnant, I asked authorities as to when we would be released. They assured us saying we would be freed in a day or two. But this did not happen,” Rafi said.

On May 9, the woman suffered a miscarriage. “We struggled a lot to take her to the hospital, get her examined medically. No one was ready to even touch us,” he added.

Tablighi Jamaat Lucknow head Mohammad Anees said, “They had come here for a Jamaat. They suffered a lot. The woman lost her baby. I am happy that they have been released today.”

A senior district administration official confirmed they had been released. “There is no complaint of medical negligence,” he said.

