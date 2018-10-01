Apple executive’s wife rebuffs Kejriwal

Kalpana Tiwari, wife of Apple India executive Vivek Tiwari, who was shot dead by a police constable on Friday night, has rebuffed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his controversial tweet on her husband’s killing.

In an attempt to corner the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted: “Vivek Tiwari was a Hindu, right? Then why was he killed? BJP leaders rape Hindu girls across the country? See it clear. BJP is not a well-wisher of Hindus. If they have to murder Hindus for power, they won’t think twice.”

Reacting to the tweet, Kalpana said: “Kejriwal ji is a sensible person. How can he say such a thing? This issue is not related to caste. Everything should not be connected with caste.”

Hitting out at Kejriwal, UP BJP leadership accused him of fomenting communal hatred over a tragic incident.

State BJP spokesman Manoj Mishra said: “Arvind Kejriwal sees even death from Hindu-Muslim angle. This shows the mental status of a person who is holding the post of a chief minister.”

Mishra added that casteism, communalism and regionalism were a part of Kejriwal’s politics.

“The state government has expressed solidarity with the family members of the deceased. Parties should not politicise death. Kejriwal and other politicians should not play politics on the issue,” said Mishra.

National general secretary and UP in-charge of AAP Sanjay Singh, who was in Lucknow on Sunday to preside over a party meeting, attacked the BJP claiming that Apple executive’s killing was extra-judicial.

Singh also met family members of the deceased and assured all help to the family, including education of Tiwari’s two daughters.

He also facilitated a conversation of Vivek’s family members with the Delhi CM over phone.

“AAP will launch a statewide protest if the state government does not fulfill the demands of the family in next three days,” Singh said.

He demanded that either a high court-monitored SIT probe or a CBI investigation should be ordered into Vivek’s killing.

Singh also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore and security for the family.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 12:52 IST