Arrange 200 buses at entry point of each districts: Uttar Pradesh CS to DMs

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari has asked all district administrations to keep 200 buses on standby at the entry points of each 75 districts for using them to transport migrant workers.

Updated: May 22, 2020 11:15 IST
“Each officer and staff concerned of the state government must behave with compassion and respect with the incoming migrant workers. Install loudspeakers at the entry points to inform them about the arrangements made for them and that they must not walk,” said Tiwari in a circular issued to all districts on Thursday.

“Arrange for food, water, and ‘pandal’ (shed) to house them before they are put on a suitable bus,” he said in the circular addressed to all the district magistrates and top police officers in the districts.

Asked for proper upkeep of transit/shelter/quarantine centres and that the migrant workers must be discouraged from walking long distances, or travel on unsafe vehicles such as trucks and three-wheelers.

Tiwari asked the districts to ensure regular and frequent patrolling by PRV 112 and that all the staff on duty on the roads, shelter homes etc must have sufficient masks, gloves and sanitisers for their own safety.

