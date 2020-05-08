e-paper
Assist on PIL seeking ban on liquor sale from shops: Alld HC to govt

In the petition, the court has also been requested to direct the state government to start online booking of liquors and its home delivery.

lucknow Updated: May 08, 2020 12:05 IST
Jitendra Sarin
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The Allahabad high court on Thursday directed the state government counsel to seek instructions from the state government with regard to a PIL petition seeking ban on sale of liquor from shops and starting of online booking and home delivery of liquor instead on the ground that social distancing was not being maintained at shops.

As per the guidelines of central and state governments, adhering to social distancing was mandatory at all places to check spread of Covid-19.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by one Sunil Choudhary, a social activist, a division bench of chief justice Govind Mathur and justice Siddhartha Varma directed to list this matter on May 12.

In the PIL, the petitioner stated that he is not against the policy of the government to permit sale of liquor but what disturbed him was the violation of social distancing norms throughout the country.

In this backdrop, the petitioner requested the court to direct stopping of sale of liquors from shops.

He said he also annexed some photos with his PIL petition showing clear violation of social distancing while purchasing of liquor from the shops opened recently by the government.

