Ayodhya verdict: AIMPLB to hold meeting on November 17

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ordered the allocation of a five- acre plot at an alternative place to Sunni Waqf Board that was one of the parties in the dispute, for construction of a mosque.

lucknow Updated: Nov 12, 2019 04:34 IST
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The AIMPLB's announcement to hold a meeting came two days after Supreme Court gave the verdict on the Ayodhya dispute. (Deepak Gupta/Ht File Photo )
         

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will hold a meeting at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, one of the state’s oldest Islamic institutions in Lucknow, on November 17 to decide its further course of action after the Supreme Court’s decision on the Ayodhya dispute.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, senior member of AIMPLB, said the meeting of the executive members was scheduled on November 17, from 10 am onwards at Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama.

“Fifty-one members of the committee would take part in the meeting to discuss Supreme Court’s verdict and to decide whether to file a review petition or not,” the Maulana said.

The apex court has cleared the way for construction of Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and ordered the allocation of a five- acre plot at an alternative place to Sunni Waqf Board that was one of the parties in the dispute, for construction of a mosque. Besides, the fate of five acres of land would also be decided at the meeting, he added.

The meeting would be headed by Maulana Rabey Hasan Nadvi, president of AIMPLB.

The AIMPLB’s announcement to hold a meeting came two days after Supreme Court gave the verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

