Ayodhya verdict: High alert sounded in UP; schools, colleges closed till Monday

lucknow

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 07:02 IST

The UP government late on Friday issued high alert and declared closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges, training centres, in the state till Monday in the wake of SC judgment in the case tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and director general of police met the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for around one hour during which UP chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and DGP Om Prakash Singh apprised him about the security arrangements made to maintain law and order in the state.

“The state police has been put on high alert in view of the verdict tomorrow. Intelligence agencies have intensified vigilance and so far no traffic restrictions have been imposed,” inspector general of police Praveen Kumar said,

He said the focus was on tackling the romours as well as crowd management. “A full fledged cell is ready to deal with any kind of inciteful activities on social media. Some people have been identified and we are in touch with the social media companies to pull down the comments, posts which could disturb the peace.”

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, training centres, in the state will remain closed till Monday, the state government announced on Friday. Tuesday too is a holiday for schools on the occasion of Kartik Poornima.

Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya with drones being used to monitor the situation ahead of the apex court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Meanwhile, clerics and priests appealed to people to honour the Supreme Court’s verdict on the dispute and respect religious sentiments.

“We must not react to the verdict whether it is in (our) favour or not. There should be no processions, protests, demonstration, celebrations and we must ensure to not hurt religious sentiments,” maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, senior member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Imam Lucknow Eidgah, said in a video message late on Friday night.

Priest at the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Mandir in Hazratganj Sarvesh Shukla said, “My only appeal to the people is to honour and respect the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case.”

Father Donald De Souza, Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow told PTI: “Ours is a functional democracy, and rule of law has to be followed by all. The court’s judgment has to be fully respected.” HTC/PTI