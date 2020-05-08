e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Ayushman Bharat likely to cover Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh

Ayushman Bharat likely to cover Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh

The Ayushman Bharat health scheme could soon include Covid-19 in the list of ailments for which insurance cover is to be provided.

lucknow Updated: May 08, 2020 09:03 IST
Gaurav Saigal
Gaurav Saigal
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Anyone among them falling ill due to coronavirus can avail treatment at their hospitals of choice, listed by the health department for such patients.
Anyone among them falling ill due to coronavirus can avail treatment at their hospitals of choice, listed by the health department for such patients. (Representative image)
         

The Ayushman Bharat health scheme could soon include Covid-19 in the list of ailments for which insurance cover is to be provided.

The State Agency for Comprehensive Health Insurance and Integrated Services (SACHIS) has made a proposal in this regard and the state cabinet has to take a call on it. If approved, the decision will impact the lives of 1,18,07,068 eligible families in the state. Anyone among them falling ill due to coronavirus can avail treatment at their hospitals of choice, listed by the health department for such patients.

“The national health authority (NHA) has agreed to the idea. Now, the proposal is with the cabinet for a decision,” said Sangeeta Singh, CEO of SACHIS that monitors the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Uttar Pradesh. NHA is the national agency that monitors Ayushman Bharat scheme. Each Ayushman Bharat beneficiary family is entitled to a health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh per year. There are packages for treatment of different ailments with the empanelled hospitals. Hence, the beneficiary does not have to pay the hospital.

Statistically, there has been a fall in the number of cases being done under the scheme in the state. The fall was recorded in the past two months. As per statistics available with SACHIS, the average daily cases that was earlier around 1500 per day has now come down to 400 cases per day. One reason for this fall is the closure of hospitals across the state during lockdown to contain coronavirus. The list of beneficiaries is ready. If a decision is taken, the same shall be communicated to the beneficiaries.

top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Too many changes in Indian team in last two years: Ashish Nehra
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
Delhi govt launches e-token system for liquor sale: How it works
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
This modified Royal Enfield Interceptor ‘Tamraj’ is breaking the internet
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
Covid: 250 Maharashtra cops infected; commissioner visits temporary hospital
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news