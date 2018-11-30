Babri demolition: VHP plans events across country

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will organise events for nine days starting from December 18 to mark 26th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The VHP’s decision to organise the event from December 18 coincides with Gita Jayanti, the day on which disputed structure was demolished in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

However, till date the saffron organisation has been organising ‘Shaurya Diwas’ on December 6 every year to mark anniversary of the demolition of the disputed structure.

“As Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, on Gita Jayanti, we have decided to follow Vikram calendar to organise events for public awakening for construction of Ram Mandir,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson, VHP.

It may be pointed out that the VHP had organised Dharma Sabha in Ayodhya, Nagpur and Bengaluru on November 25. Several thousand people took part in the VHP’s rally in Ayodhya.

The VHP will organise a meet at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on December 2 and in New Delhi on December 9. The Dharma Sabha in Mumbai will be organised after the winter session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. Recently, the VHP leaders met Maharashtra governor Vidyasagar Rao and invited him for the rally.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 10:34 IST