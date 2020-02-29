e-paper
Lucknow

Before Ayodhya visit, Nripendra Misra meets CM

lucknow Updated: Feb 29, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Ram temple construction committee chaiarman Nripendra Mishra met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday evening.

Chief secretary RK Tiwari and additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi were also present at the meeting.

Awasthi is also a member of the board of trustees of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, the trust constituted by the Centre for construction of the Ram temple.

At the hour-long meeting, Misra is understood to have discussed modalities for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Misra will be in Ayodhya on Saturday where he will initiate the process for preparing a blueprint to start construction of the temple. This will be his first visit to Ayodhya after being appointed chairman of the temple construction committee.

