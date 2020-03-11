Bhim Army to launch party on Kanshi birth anniversary on March 15, BSP keeping watch

lucknow

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 21:58 IST

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar is all set to float a political party in a programme in Delhi on March 15, the birth anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party founder Kanshi Ram.

Disclosing this information, a Bhim Army spokesperson said three names were proposed for the new political party: Azad Bahujan Party, Bahujan Awam Party and Azad Samaj Party.

A majority of the leaders and office bearers supported Azad Bahujan Party, the spokesperson said, adding the name will be finalised after the Election Commission grants its approval. The party will release its manifesto, launch a membership drive and set its agenda, the spokesperson said.

To counter the Bhim Army plan to widen its support base among Dalits, especially in west UP that is considered a stronghold of the BSP, party chief Mayawati has called a meeting of party leaders and office bearers in the first week of April.

A BSP leader, who did not wish to be named, said the party’s national president was camping in Delhi and keeping a watch on the activities of the Bhim Army.

Chandrashekhar’s plan to win over BSP leaders and workers to its fold caused concern in the BSP camp and Mayawati chaired a meeting of the party’s senior leaders to discuss a strategy to counter the Bhim Army, this leader added.

She will unveil her strategy in the April meeting.

To woo the Dalit community, Chandrashekhar has selected March 15, the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, for the launch of new political party.

The BSP has called upon its cadre to celebrate birth anniversary of the party founder with the usual fervour across the state.

The Bhim Army is planning to cash in on the situation that has arisen after the BSP’s successive defeats in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Several senior Dalit leaders have either left the BSP or have been expelled on the charge of indulging in anti-party activities. Though no top BSP leader joined the Bhim Army, a few second-rung leaders have switched loyalties to the Bhim Army. They include Satpal Chaudhary, Vir Singh Jatava, Izharul Haque and Ashok Chaudhary.

During his visit to Laucknow on March 2, Chandrashekhar had announced the new political party will contest the 2022 assembly election. He also gave an indication his party would join the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, a united front launched by five small political parties in Uttar Pradesh.

The morcha, including Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national president Om Prakash Rajbhar, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) national president Babu Singh Kushwaha, Rashtra Uday Party (RUP) president Babu Ram Pal, Janta Kranti Party (JKP) president Anil Singh Chauhan and Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party (RUSP) chief Premchand Prajapati plans to mobilize the Dalits, Backwards and Muslims to play a significant role in formation of the government in the 2022 assembly election.

The Bhim Army has already launched its student wing, Bhim Army Students’ Federation (BASF), to mobilise the youths. After the launch of the new political party, Bhim Army will work as a social and cultural organisation of the party.

In the run-up to the launch of the political party, the Bhim Army has launched a campaign on social media, highlighting the need for a new political party and called upon Dalits, backwards, Muslims to join and support it. To win the support of Muslims, Bhim Army has launched a campaign against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register for Citizens (NRC).