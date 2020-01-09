BJP flays Cong over induction of Rihai Manch leaders

lucknow

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 21:58 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her party appointing Shahnawaz Alam, a former spokesman for Rihai Manch, as office bearer of the Congress’s minority wing.

“The Rihai Manch was mainly formed to pursue cases concerning suspected terrorists. By appointing its former functionary in the Congress, Priyanka ji has bared her as well as her party’s thinking on the issue. Not just Shahnawaz, of late the Congress has inducted several of those who have been associated with Rihai Manch in the past. It’s now clear that the Congress has opened doors for those who defend suspected terrorists. The Manch was also at the forefront in spreading violence against the citizenship law,” UP BJP spokesman Chandramohan said.

The BJP spokesman also targeted the Congress leadership for showing the door to several party veterans.

“On the one hand, veterans are being shown the door while people with dubious credentials are being inducted. Within the Congress, there is great disquiet on the issue and such acts of Priyanka ji would destroy the Congress completely,” Chandramohan said.

The Congress hit back at the BJP.

“Why is the BJP so perturbed over decisions that don’t pertain to them? It exposes their tall claim and shows that despite tall claims they now feel vulnerable because of Priyanka ji. By the way do we need certificate from a party whose leaders have eulogised Nathuram Godse, Bapu’s assassin?” asked Congress spokesman Zeeshan Haidar.