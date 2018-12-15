BJP Mahila Morcha city unit chief quits over ‘mental harassment’

BJP Mahila Morcha city unit president Manju Gupta has resigned from her post accusing the party leaders of “mental harassment”.

“The BJP is a party that talks at length about ‘respect to women’. But the harassment that I had to undergo was unbearable. I have held different portfolios in the women’s cell of the party, but never faced such harassment,” stated Gupta. She refused to name the ‘guilty’ and was critical of the Braj kshetra (region) and city unit leadership.

In a mail addressed to the BJP state president and BJP Mahila Morcha state president, she alleged ‘mental harassment’ as the reason for her resignation and said she was ‘unable to take it anymore’.

“I would continue to work as a party worker as I am committed to the ideology for which BJP stands for. But party leaders made it impossible for me to continue as city unit president of Mahila Morcha thus I sent my resignation by e-mail to state president of BJP, state president of mahila morcha and city unit president on Thursday,” she informed.

Vijay Shivhare, city unit president of BJP, confirmed receiving Manju Gupta’s resignation and said it was accepted.

“The party has taken strong objection to the way the resignation was dragged in public domain. A committed party worker takes up issues within the party platform, but the way things went public, it has been termed a case of indiscipline and resignation of Manju Gupta has been accepted,” stated Shivhare.

Manju Gupta is a known face in the BJP. She had been city unit president of BJP Mahila Morcha in 2011 and named state co-convenor for ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign of BJP in 2017. In July 2018, she was named city unit president of BJP Mahila Morcha for a three-year term.

CAPTION: File Photo of Manju Gupta.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 09:16 IST