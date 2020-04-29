e-paper
BJP MP announces cash reward of 11k on info about suspect cases

In a unique way to trace Covid-19 cases and encourage infected people to come out voluntarily for test and treatment, BJP MP Ravindra Kushwaha has announced cash reward to anyone who gives information about an infected person coming from outside or linked with Jamatis, as well as patients who do not hide their details and come out voluntarily for test and treatment.

lucknow Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:23 IST
Hindustan Times, Gorakhpur
An infected person will also be rewarded with equal amount if he comes out voluntarily for treatment and does not hide his illness.
Kushwaha, who is MP from Deoria’s Salempur said,

“Covid -19 doesn’t see religion, caste, creed or status of rich and poor. It can infect anybody. So I have decided to pay from my side cash reward of Rs 11,000 to anyone giving information about those who have come from outside and have symptoms or are suspected Jamatis. An infected person will also be rewarded with equal amount if he comes out voluntarily for treatment and does not hide his illness. We will pass on this information to the district adminstration for further action.”

