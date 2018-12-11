Bulandshahr violence: Jeetu Fauji identifies some more rioters: Cops

Army man Jeetendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji, a key suspect in the killing of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during the recent Bulandshahr violence on December 3, has identified a few more rioters through video clips.

Those identified include a few youths of Mahaw, Chingrawathi, Nayagaon, Nayabaans and other villages. Till now, they were not known to the investigators.

The investigating team will include these names in the case to ensure their arrest, along with 27 other named and over 60 unidentified rioters.

Deputy superintendent of police, STF, Brajesh Kumar confirmed that Jeetu was shown video clips and identified a few people who were part of the violent mob on the day of violence.

A joint team of the SIT, STF and crime branch interrogated Jeetu for over five hours in Syana Kotwali and cross checked his revelations with available data and locations of his mobile phone.

He admitted being present on the spot but denied his involvement in the inspector’s murder.

Like other rioters, he was also seen instigating the crowed in the video clip but police have no evidence against him about his involvement in the killing.

Jeetu’s lawyer Sanjay Sharma also pleaded before the remand magistrate on Sunday that mere presence on the spot could not be taken as evidence for imposing Sections 302 and 307 on him and opposed his police remand.

Police have registered a case against 27 named and over 60 unidentified rioters in connection with the violence.

So far, three named accused have been arrested and raids are on to arrest the remaining accused. One of the key trouble makers Yogesh Raj (a Bajrang Dal leader), Shikhar Agarwal of the BJP and VHP activist Upendra Raghav are among those who are still at large.

Jeetu is a resident of Mahaw village from where the trouble began after the cow slaughter incident.

He came to his village on 20 days’ leave which ended on December 3.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 07:41 IST