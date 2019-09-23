Bundelkhand Expressway: 18 companies make technical bids

lucknow

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:12 IST

Construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway is likely to begin soon as the technical bids for the project were opened on Monday.

Eighteen companies bid for six packages of the 296-kilometre expressway, a spokesperson for the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) said. The UPEIDA received 82 bids from 18 companies, they added. The total estimated cost of construction of the expressway is Rs 14,849.09 crore.

The spokesperson said 13 bids were received for the first package, 14 each for the second and the third packages, 13 for the fourth, 14 for the fifth and 14 for the sixth package.

Ten companies bid for all the six packages, he said. These companies include Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited- KNR (JV), GR Infra Projects Limited, Afcons Infrastructure Limited, Apco Infratech Private Limited, HG Infra Project Private Limited, JMC Projects India Limited, PNC Infratech Limited, Dilip Buildcoon Limited, Ashoka Buildcoon Limited, Larsen and Toubro Limited.

Financial bids will be opened at the month-end and construction work will start soon. The four-lane access controlled expressway linking the backward areas of Bundelkhand region to the national capital will start from Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district. It will pass through Banda, Hamirpur, Jalaun and Auraiya districts. The expressway will connect the Lucknow- Agra expressway near national highway 91 (Etawah- Bewar) at Kudrail village.

