Capital punishment to two for gang-rape and murder of six-year-old in Ayodhya

lucknow

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:39 IST

Two persons convicted for the gang-rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Ayodhya were awarded capital punishment by a special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court on Saturday. The incident happened in a village under Ayodhya’s Bikapur police station limits on November 11, 2014.

Superintendent of police (SP), Ayodhya, Ashish Tiwari said, “The competent court awarded death sentence to two persons -- Santosh Nat and Tejpal Nat -- considering the gang rape and murder of the child as a rarest of the rare case. Trial against two more accused in the case is still pending due to stay on proceedings against them by the Allahabad high court. Their trial will be pursued separately.”

He said the trial of Santosh and Tejpal had been moving slowly due to non-effective monitoring in the case. “The case was taken up on priority and included in the top ten cases of sexual offences against minors in the district. It was pursued by the court monitoring cell on a daily basis since August, which resulted in its conclusion now,” said Tiwari.

The SP said that the court pronounced death sentence for Santosh and Tejpal under the charge of murdering the child (section 302 of the Indian Penal Code) after gang-raping her and slapped a penalty of ₹50,000 on each. “Life sentence was awarded to them under charges as per sections 376-A (causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim) and 376-D (gang rape) of the IPC and a penalty of ₹ 25,000 each was slapped on them. The court also pronounced life sentence for them under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the IPC and imposed penalty of ₹25,000 on each. They also got seven years’ imprisonment and a penalty of ₹ 10,000 each under section 201 of the IPC (concealment of crime),” he said.

Tiwari said that cases under the POCSO Act were taken up on top priority by the court monitoring cell of the district. “Four more people were awarded life sentences in similar cases since August this year,” he said.

TODDLER’S RAPE IN BAREILLY: MAN GETS LIFE SENTENCE

In an example of swift delivery of justice, a special POCSO court on Saturday awarded life sentence to a 40-year-old man for raping a two-year-old girl in Bareilly district on October 14.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Bareilly, Shailesh Kumar Pandey, said the court convicted and awarded life imprisonment to Yaad Ram for raping the toddler in an area under the CB Ganj police station limits. “A penalty of ₹1 lakh was also slapped on the convict. The court of Additional District Judge Sunil Yadav pronounced the judgement within 14 working days,” he said.

The SSP said the police acted swiftly in the case, registering the FIR within two hours of the incident and arresting the accused in a few hours. “Investigation officer Bachchu Singh collected all evidences and filed the chargesheet within a week on October 21. The court framed the charges the very next day. The court examined 13 witnesses before pronouncing the judgement on Saturday,” said Pandey.

He said that all legal proceedings were completed and justice was delivered to the victim and her family within 32 days of the incident. “This was due to effective investigation by the police as well as regular monitoring by the district government counsel Puneet Kumar Pathak,” said the SSP.

OTHER RECENT CONVICTIONS

September 19, 2019: A special POCSO court in Agra awarded death penalty to a 50-year-old man who raped and murdered his seven-year-old daughter on November 25, 2017. The statements of the convict’s two teenage sons became the basis for the judgement.

August 30, 2019: A POCSO court in Auraiya awarded life sentence to a 22-year-old man, Shyam Veer, for raping a four-year-old girl on August 1, 2019. The entire process of filing the chargesheet and the court trial was completed within 29 days.