Classes suspended, students told to vacate hostels after BHU clash

The Banaras Hindu University on Tuesday suspended classes and asked students to vacate five of its hostels within 24 hours following a late night incident of violence and arson on campus.

The decision by BHU registrar Neeraj Tripathi prompted some of the hostellers to go for a sit-in on a road opposite Birla hostel to protest the measure.

At least six students were injured in clashes that erupted between BHU resident doctors and hostellers on campus here allegedly over non-allotment of bed to a patient, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night after students of some hostels in the varsity joined the patient’s family members who were engaged in a scuffle with the resident doctors.

The BHU registrar ordered closure of the university till September 28 and asked students living in five of its hostels to vacate them by 12 noon on Wednesday.

The five hostels whose residents were ordered to move out are Birla Hostel, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hostel, Dhanvantri Hostel and Ruiya Medical Hostel and Ruiya Annexe.

Students of Birla and Lal Bahadur Shastri hostels sat on dharna opposite Birla Hostel, demanding revocation of the order to vacate hostel rooms.

A talk was held on Tuesday afternoon between the BHU administration and protesting students, but it turned out to be futile with students continuing their dharna.

The BHU administration has decided to get the incidents of violence, arson and vandalism on campus probed by a ‘standing committee’ and has asked it submit its report at the earliest.

Meanwhile, a large posse of police force and Provincial Armed Constabulary has been deployed in and around the campus in apprehension of deterioration of the situation.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 22:22 IST