Coffee with HT: I’m inspired by Rig Veda, let thoughts come to me from all sides, says UP speaker

Sep 18, 2019

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit spoke on a wide range of issues at the ‘Coffee with HT’ programme at the Hindustan Times office in Lucknow on Wednesday. Excerpts:

You have friends in the opposition?

Oh, yes, several.

Who is your closest friend in the opposition?

I was asked this question differently once. I was asked who had impressed me the most? Since it was asked publicly I had to offer something. I told them, ‘Hriday Narayan Dikshit’! Because I could praise myself, get impressed by myself in that sense!!

What’s your guiding principle?

I am inspired by Rig Veda. There is a verse in this which says ‘Gods, let thoughts come to me from all sides.’ I have always followed this for I believe that no thought is perfect. It’s always a view.

Hinduism or Hindutva?

I believe Hinduism is wrongly used. It should be ‘Hindu-ness’ to define Hindu.

Views on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He is a very imaginative leader who doesn’t work with stereotyped approach on problems facing the country or the mankind. He is always thinking to innovate, try something new. He successfully turned even non-political aspects like ‘swacchta’ (cleanliness) into people’s movement. That’s remarkable.

Your views on CM Yogi Adityanath?

He is a workaholic. I keep telling him to sleep at times! Since early morning till late night he is constantly on the job, working!

What’s your take on population control? The PM has spoken on it.

It needs to be attended to on an urgent basis. Much of political reluctance stems from the bad example of 1975-76 when the population control campaign attained a bad name. But Modi ji courageously took it up. Now that you have brought it up, we too would definitely think of something.

What are your views on one nation, one poll?

The UP government had tasked a minister to send its views on the subject. They were sent, I guess.

You are to leave on a foreign tour.

I am scheduled to be part of a delegation of speakers of Vidhan Sabha and chairmen of Vidhan Parishads from across the country to attend the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) meet in Uganda. Before that I am scheduled to visit London and Netherland. Thereafter the meeting of CPA would be held in Kampala, Uganda.

What’s the agenda?

I am to speak there on problems that arise due to urbanisation. In UP under chief minister Yogi Adityanath and in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi several steps have been taken to address the issue. I will take up these issues along with problems of urbanisation in commonwealth countries and would also request all to pay attention to these.

The CPA delegation from India would be led by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Hari Om, the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha would also be part of the delegation.

Before or after the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) meet, all participating delegations get a chance to study parliamentary practices in any 3 countries. The UP delegation would visit London and the Netherlands on a pre-conference study tour. (The UP assembly speaker would meet NRIs at the Indian High Commission and on September 22, he would meet the MPs of House of Commons, especially those of Indian origin. Pradeep Dubey, principal secretary, Vidhan Sabha, Rajesh Singh, principal secretary Vidhan Parishad, Pankaj Mishra, OSD to the Speaker would also be part of the delegation. The speaker would address the CPA on ill-effects of increasing urbanisation and the exodus from villages).

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 22:52 IST