Home / Lucknow / Congress, farmers stage protest in Muzaffarnagar against farm bills

Congress, farmers stage protest in Muzaffarnagar against farm bills

Ajay Kumar Lallu also raised the issue of sugarcane prices at the rally.

lucknow Updated: Oct 07, 2020 11:57 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Meerut
Uttar Pradesh Congress committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu along with party workers staged a protest against the farm bills in Muzaffarnagar.
Uttar Pradesh Congress committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu along with party workers staged a protest against the farm bills in Muzaffarnagar. (ANI Photo)
         

Thousands of Congress workers and farmers teamed up in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday to protest the controversial farm laws and to raise other issues linked to farmers. The protest was led by Uttar Pradesh Congress committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu, former MP Harendra Malik and former MLA and Congress state vice president Pankaj Malik.

Party workers and farmers arrived at the ground of Government Inter College in Muzaffarnagar in tractors, on two-wheelers and even on foot. While passing through the streets, they rent the air with anti- government and anti-farm laws slogans.

Ajay Kymar Lallu explained his opinion that the recently passed farm laws were against the farmers and called upon them to oppose the legislations with their full strength. He also raised the issue of pending sugarcane dues and targeted the state government alleging the law and order in the state had deteriorated.

Former Congress MP Harendra Malik and ex-MLA Pankaj Malik also described the laws as anti-farmers which would only help corporates to exploit the cultivators. They also raised the issue of manhandling of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as RLD leader Jayant Choudhary and blamed the state government for doing so to silence the opposition leaders.

“Cutting across party lines, we are united in opposing the autocratic attitude of the ruling party against opposition leaders,” said Harendra Malik. The leaders called upon the crowd to raise their voice against the state government’s atrocities and oppose the farm laws.

