Cop-criminal nexus: Gangster, his kin and Delhi police team arrested from Lucknow hotel

lucknow

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:30 IST

In a brazen incident of police-criminal nexus, two gangster brothers under arrest were found staying at a hotel in Lucknow along with their kin and a team of Delhi Police on Wednesday. The team had accompanied them from the Tihar jail in the national capital for a court hearing in Kanpur.

The Lucknow police arrested one of the gangsters, Sohrab, his kin, the hotel manager and the cops from a hotel in Aishbagh locality, while the other gangster, Rustam, was found missing.

Confirming the arrests, additional superintendent of police (west) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said, “A total of ten persons, including six Delhi policemen, gangster Sohrab, his wife and sister as well as the hotel manager were arrested. Three rooms had been booked in the hotel to accommodate the criminals, their kin and the police team.”

Police said that one Sonu Rawat, an aide of Rustam, was also reportedly present there but was found missing when the cops searched the hotel premises.

A sub-inspector, a head constable and four constables of Delhi police were arrested for connivance, said the ASP. “The officers of the Delhi police have been apprised about the incident and their help has been sought for tracing Rustam,” he said.

He said that two teams of city police were also carrying out raids to nab Rustam and his aide.

Sohrab, Rustam and their elder brother Salim have multiple criminal cases lodged against them in Lucknow, Kanpur and Delhi since 2004. The charges include murder, attempt to murder, loot and extortion. All brothers were lodged at the Tihar jail, said the ASP.

The trio came to limelight when they together shot dead three persons in different localities of Lucknow in 2005. In that incident, they had called up the then SSP of Lucknow, Ashutosh Pandey, before committing the crimes and had challenged him to try and prevent the murders.