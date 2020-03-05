Coronavirus scare: Politicians in UP cancel Holi Milan events

lucknow

Politicians in Uttar Pradesh have begun cancelling Holi Milan events due to the novel coronoavirus (COVID-19).

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced that he will stay away from Holi Milan and urged people to avoid social gatherings as did several of his colleagues. Holi Milan often has commoners dancing to loud music get to embrace ‘netaji’ and smear their faces with abeer and gulal.

“Prevention is better than cure. I would appeal to all to avoid social gatherings and take good care of themselves and their family,” Adityanath said.

Taking the cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, other BJP leaders and ministers have started announcing COVID-19 induced distancing from Holi festivities.

BJP president JP Nadda has also written to all state unit chiefs, advising against social gatherings and Holi Milan events, party leaders confirmed.

UP’s micro small and medium enterprises and khadi industries minister Sidharth Nath Singh, who is also the state government’s spokesman, confirmed postponement of a Holi Milan event scheduled for March 8 in Prayagraj.

“I will hold it later,” said Singh who was the first minister to distance himself from Holi Milan.

UP energy minister Shrikant Sharma, who too is a state government spokesperson, said, “Holi is a major festival for us Brajwasis. Yet, in the wake of the coronavirus scare, I have decided to cancel all my pre-scheduled functions in which I was to participate.”

“I think it’s in everybody’s interest that social gatherings are avoided till the time the scare lasts,” said Dayaram, the BJP lawmaker from Basti.

The hug and embrace ritual, an integral part of the festival, is a cause for concern among the politicians as doctors have advised avoiding physical contact, maintaining hygiene; aspects which are compromised during the festival.

BJP leaders say they will now prefer falling back on the traditional Indian greeting ‘namaste’ (folded hands) as it doesn’t require physical contact.

“I think we are going to resort to good old’ Indian namaste and Jai Shri Ram to greet people as these methods are apparently the safest,” said UP’s social welfare minister Ramapati Shastri.

Over the years, Holi Milan has been a big draw among the politicians who use the occasion to strengthen their mass connect. While chief minister Yogi Adityanath has traditionally celebrated the festival in Gorakhpur, travelling in an open jeep to greet people on the occasion, his cabinet colleagues organise mass get-togethers. The opposition, including the Samajwadi Party, is also known to host lavish social get-togethers.

Top leaders of the SP and their families mingle among the masses in Saifai – home to SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s clan. Samajwadi Party leaders weren’t certain if the festivities would have the same zing as before. Congress leaders also conceded that the scare would indeed dampen festive spirit.

“I think the concern isn’t just among politicians but people are equally concerned. Though the virus doesn’t survive in heat, yet, I guess it’s clear that the scare is real,” said Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Aradhana Mishra.

