Coronavirus: UP govt seeks help from railway, army, ESI hospitals

lucknow

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:42 IST

The state health department has sought help from the railways, army and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospitals to handle the situation arising from the coronavirus outbreak, if necessary, officials said.

The call for help comes even as 11 suspected suspected patients of coronovirus from Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Agra were in hospitals in various places both in and outside the state, officials said on Friday.

According to a directorate of health services communique,”The number of symptomatic passengers hospitalised as on today: 02 (three at Aligarh, one at Kheri and one at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi).”

The communique also said, “Number of symptomatic contacts hospitalised as on today: 02 (From Agra at Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi).”

“The number of asymptomatic contacts hospitalised as on today: 04 (From Agra at Safdarganj Hospital, Delhi),” it added.

A reconfirmation report of a Ghaziabad resident who tested positive for coronavirus is also awaited.

“In Uttar Pradesh, 2915 travellers from corona-affected countries have been identified and tracked by the district surveillance units and 111 of them have been found symptomatic till now,” state surveillance officer Dr Vikasendu Agrawal said.

The health department deployed nodal officers for coronavirus in 11 districts — Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Kushinagar, Bareilly, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Basti and Bulandshahr.

These 11 districts are those where the health department fears there is a need to keep extra vigil to tackle coronavirus.

“These districts have airports, are pilgrim places, border districts or have reported passengers from foreign countries,” said Dr Rukum Kesh, director general, medical health, Uttar Pradesh.

These officials will monitor activities at airports, hospitals, pilgrim places and other such spots to monitor various aspects of infection control, the official said.

Training of 1000 officers was conducted via video conference and logistics were discussed with the railways, EIS and army hospitals.

As many as 708 passengers were in home isolation, said Dr Agrawal.

Indian Medical Association members were asked to keep their hospitals ready.

Seven people who came in contact with the Ghaziabad resident, whose sample is with NIV, Pune, for reconfirmation, have also been put under home quarantine.

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) lab tested 28 samples during the day. All samples tested negative, said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson for KGMU.

The KGMU lab is the only one with coronavirus testing facility in the state.

In Agra, where five coronavirus cases have been confirmed, the health department collected 40-samples in the past 24-hours. The department also conducted a special drive with 314 teams for screening residents in 32,944 houses in Agra, from where five cases were reported positive earlier.

“We have screened all contacts of the Agra cases,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal.

Some of the people, for whom inputs came from the union government, are yet to be traced. But the officials said they will be traced soon.

A foreign national was admitted to isolation ward at Sir Sundar Lal Hospital in Banaras Hindu University on Friday evening as a suspected case of coronavirus, chief medical officer, Varanasi, Dr VB Singh said adding, a sample had been collected for testing. Dr Singh said the woman arrived in Varanasi five days ago and was living in Assi area. She had a sore throat and was just a suspected case, Singh said.