Don’t panic, it may just be viral fever

lucknow

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:55 IST

The number of patients visiting hospitals is increasing by the day as people are panicking over viral fever.

On an average, 80-90 samples are going for dengue tests in Lucknow. Of these, not even half turn out to be positive, said a doctor with the office of chief medical officer.

“Dengue and viral fever have similar symptoms, which makes people worry. This is one of the reasons why major hospitals are seeing heavy rush of patients,” said a doctor.

In Civil Hospital, most of the patients admitted are suffering from high-grade fever and their blood samples have gone for tests.

“In wake of reports about spurt in dengue cases, every one suffering from fever is reaching hospital,” said AK Singh, chief medical superintendent.

“Cold, cough, headache, body ache and fever are common symptoms of viral (seasonal flu) and dengue. However, dengue has few more symptoms, but people are not aware of it,” said Dr SS Pandey.

He added, “The body temperatures will not be high in case of seasonal flu. But dengue patients will have high-grade fever. Patient suffering from viral fever will not have rashes while dengue patients might have body rashes.”

