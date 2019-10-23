Drunken man smashes toddler son’s head on floor after spat with wife

lucknow

A drunken man killed his 18-month-old son by banging his head on the floor after a spat with his wife over a trivial issue in Aurangabad village under Ashiana police station here on Tuesday night. Police have arrested the accused after registering an FIR of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 against him.

Inspector of Ashiana police station Vishwajeet Singh said the accused Gautam Vishwakarma, 25, of Unnao was married to Soni, 22, of Ashiana’s Aurangabad village and had a son Vishu.

Singh said Soni was living at her parental house in Aurangabad for the past many months and Gautam was mounting pressure to stay at his Unnao house. He said Gautam’s father Sukhdev, mother Shakuntala and brother Raju, who also work as contractual labourers, lived in Delhi. He said Soni wanted to stay in Lucknow or Delhi following which she turned down Gautam’s plan to stay in Unnao.

He said an inebriated Gautam had a spat over the same issue with Soni during which he snatched Vishu from her and banged his head on the ground. The child suffered serious head injury and succumbed during treatment at Lok Bandhu hospital late on Tuesday night.

The inspector said Gautam fled from the spot after the incident but was arrested when he was boarding a tempo to Unnao near Qila crossing on Wednesday morning. He said the child’s body had been handed over to his mother after post-mortem examination.

