ECG technician tests positive, cases rises to 29 in Gorakhpur

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:48 IST

An ECG technician, employed with a private hospital, who had carried out test of a Covid-19 positive woman, has tested positive, taking the total number of cases in Gorakhpur to 29.

However, the owner and doctors of the hospital tested negative after their reports were received on Thursday. In Gorakhpur district, three people have died of Covid-19 infection, while there are 23 active patients and three cured cases.

Soon after the fresh case, the clinic located in the city’s posh area of Betiahata was sanitised and the locality was sealed by policemen who on loudspeakers appealed residents not to step out of homes and follow lockdown’s guidelines as the risk of infection had increased further.

In neighboring Basti district, where 50 migrants labourers had tested positive in a single day on Wednesday, 16 more cases surfaced on Friday, taking total number of positive cases to 120 so far.

Of these, 28 have been cured and discharged while two have died and rest of 90 are active cases, authorities informed.

On March 31, Basti had reported the state’s first Covid-19 death when a 25-year-old Muslim youth, who was immunocompromised had died during treatment at BRD medical college.