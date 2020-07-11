e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / ED to register money laundering case against Vikas Dubey’s family, associates

ED to register money laundering case against Vikas Dubey’s family, associates

The ED, they said, will soon file a complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe criminal proceeds of crime that were allegedly generated by Dubey, his associates and family members and if this money was subsequently used for creation of illegal movable and immovable properties.

lucknow Updated: Jul 11, 2020 15:06 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi/Lucknow
It is alleged that Dubey, through his criminal activities, amassed wealth in his and his family’s name, officials said.
It is alleged that Dubey, through his criminal activities, amassed wealth in his and his family’s name, officials said.(ANI file photo)
         

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to file a money laundering case and probe alleged illegal transactions and tainted assets created by dead gangster Vikas Dubey, his family members and associates, officials said on Saturday.

They said the agency’s zonal office in Lucknow has written to the Kanpur police in this context on July 6 seeking all FIRs and chargesheets filed against him and his linked persons and the latest update in all these cases.

The ED, they said, will soon file a complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe criminal proceeds of crime that were allegedly generated by Dubey, his associates and family members and if this money was subsequently used for creation of illegal movable and immovable properties.

It is alleged that Dubey, through his criminal activities, amassed wealth in his and his family’s name, they said.

Over two dozen named and ‘benami’ assets linked to Dubey and his family in Uttar Pradesh and some adjoining areas, bank deposits and fixed deposit receipts are under the scanner of the central probe agency, they said.

Some police FIRs have been shared while some more information is being obtained by the agency, they said.

It is also seeking details from other law enforcement agencies about possible undiclosed foreign assets of Dubey and others apart from seeking details of accounts from various banks, they said.

They said even as Dubey is dead the scheme of PMLA enables the agency to continue criminal probe against accomplices of the prime accused in laundering the proceeds of crime and the properties acquired as a result of this criminal activity.

Section 72 of the PMLA provides for “continuation of proceedings in the event of death or insolvency.” Dubey, 47, was shot dead on Friday by a team of UP police special task force (STF) who claimed he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of Kanpur city.

Dubey, officials have said, has about 60 police FIRs registered against him including the recent ambush killing of eight policemen after midnight on July 3 outside his home in Bikru village under the Chaubeypur police station area of Kanpur district.

The police party was going to arrest Dubey in connection with a criminal case filed against him when they were trapped and shot with heavy gunfire from rooftops by Dubey and his henchmen.

tags
top news
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
2 Lashkar terrorists shot dead 100 metres from LoC, leave behind proof of Pak role
Dharavi fights back against Covid-19 pandemic: All you need to know
Dharavi fights back against Covid-19 pandemic: All you need to know
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
PM Modi calls for real-time national monitoring and replicating Delhi strategy in NCR
Terror launch pads across LoC full, says top army commander in Kashmir
Terror launch pads across LoC full, says top army commander in Kashmir
LIVE: UP reports 1,403 new cases in 24 hrs, active cases rise to 11,490
LIVE: UP reports 1,403 new cases in 24 hrs, active cases rise to 11,490
‘Unknown pneumonia’ in Kazakhstan could be Covid-19, says WHO
‘Unknown pneumonia’ in Kazakhstan could be Covid-19, says WHO
Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis
Delhi govt cancels all state university exams amid Covid-19 crisis
HT Salutes: Bangalore initiative that helps women make reusable sanitary pads
HT Salutes: Bangalore initiative that helps women make reusable sanitary pads
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In