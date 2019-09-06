Education should not be restricted to text book learning: HRD minister

lucknow

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 21:55 IST

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that education should not be restricted to text book learning, it should rather include values and virtues that make life worth living.

“Real education is that which prepares children to face the future boldly with a smile,” he said while speaking during an event to mark ‘Teachers’ Day celebrations’ at City Montessori School (CMS), Gomti Nagar campus II auditorium on Friday.

Special guest of honour, Mahendra Singh, cabinet minister, Jal Shakti department, UP, in his address, said the role of teachers in the progress of society is of utmost importance.

During the function, 12 teachers were honoured as the ‘Best CMS teachers’.

CMS founders, Jagdish Gandhi and Bharti Gandhi, expressed their gratitude towards the teachers who worked hard to shape the destiny of students and led them to secure high marks in ISC and ICSE Board examinations. President of CMS, Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, congratulated the teachers for their dedication and loyalty to their profession.

HRD minister Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’ addressed a meeting of principals at the Kendriya Vidyalay in Gomti Nagar where he heard them out and shared his thoughts. TP Gaur, assistant commissioner, Lucknow region, greeted him.

Pokhriyal also addressed the assembly of students and inspired them with his motivational speech. He urged students to imbibe high moral values and discipline and make efforts to protect the environment around them. A tree plantation programme was also initiated on the occasion. The minister planted a sapling on the school campus, said CBP Verma, principal, Kendriya Vidyalay, Gomti Nagar.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 21:55 IST